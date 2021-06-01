“A Healing Journey,” an eight-week grief support group, will be given by a Mille Lacs Health System social worker/nurse team beginning Thursdays (June 10 - July 29, 2021). In a safe, supportive, and confidential setting, group members will have an opportunity to meet others who have suffered the loss of a loved one, explore their individual grief process, and gain knowledge and insight of useful grief coping skills to help them begin to heal.
Topics of Discussion will be:
* Basics of grief
* Normal grief responses
* Myths & facts about grief
* Coping strategies
* Changes in family, identity, & roles
The group will meet from 1:00- 2:30 p.m. at the Holy Cross Center on the Mille Lacs Health System Onamia campus. Participants may come to all sessions, or drop in when they want to. For more information, please call: Claire Lerud, LGSW - 320.532.2742.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.