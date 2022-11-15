Needles or “sharps” safety should be a priority no matter where you are. Many public places have sharps disposal bins often located in restrooms which should always be used, but it’s important to have the proper place to dispose of them when at home too.
There are many types of sharps that can be used at home, and should be disposed of properly to avoid anyone getting “stuck”. Syringes, lancets (finger sticks), auto injectors, and infusion sets are just some of the sharps commonly used.
Mille Lacs Health System has FREE needle cutters available at each clinic location (Onamia, Isle, Garrison, and Hillman). These needle cutters can be used by individuals to remove needle tips off personal devices to ensure safe disposal. The cutters can hold up to 1,500 clipped needles. Once the needle has safely been clipped, then rest of the device is safe to dispose of in a regular trash bin.
If a needle cutter is not accessible to a user, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency offers instruction for a safe set-up for home needle collection and disposal.
• Use a sturdy plastic container with a screw-on lid, like an empty laundry detergent bottle. Do not store sharps in glass bottles, aluminum cans, coffee cans, milk jugs, or plastic water or soda bottles, since these can break or be punctured.
• Clearly label the container “Do not recycle: Household sharps”
• Once the container is half to three-quarters full, you may legally place your labeled, closed, sharps container into your normal trash. Screw the lid on tight, and seal it with duct tape.
This type of at-home sharps storage container is also the place where needle cutters should be disposed of when full.
Safety first. Get your free needle cutter at any of the four Mille Lacs Health System clinics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.