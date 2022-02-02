The Mille Lacs Health System’s “Next Chapter: Building Our Healthy Future” expansion project is now nearing completion, with staff getting ready for a tentative move-in on Feb. 1.
Phase One of the plan sees the Emergency Department, Urgent Care, Acute Care (hospital), and cafeteria preparing for patients. The Surgery, Lab, Radiology Departments and the hospital can be accessed by using the new main entrance on the south-facing side of the building. To enter the clinic, patients should use the same door they have been using, on the southwest side of the old building. Emergency and Urgent Care patients should use the new entrance on north side of building, east driveway (driveway on helipad side of the campus). Look for signs.
CEO Bill Nelson said that due to supply chain disruptions, some furniture and other non-essential items will not be available until later in the year. “But I’m proud of what we have accomplished so far and I think the community will be very pleased with what we’ve created,” Nelson said. “We’ve come a long way with this project and our teams have worked incredibly hard — especially during this pandemic — to provide quality care while navigating new construction. Now they’ll be working in a space that will enhance that care and more strongly support the hard work they do.”
Phase Two of the project will see renovations to the old hospital, old cafeteria, and other spaces, and that is happening now through November of 2022. In this interim period, Nelson wants to remind people that with progress comes a bit of disruption as spaces are changed temporarily and construction moves forward. When you come to the campus for an appointment, please allow extra time.
Look for a complete story and photos regarding the project in the Messenger’s March Progress edition.
