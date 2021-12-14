Mille Lacs Health System will be offering a convenient bedside delivery option for prescription medications called Meds to Beds. This program is limited to patients that are seen in the hospital or one of our outpatient service departments. We are not able to fill prescriptions for the general public.
Hospital patients will be able to opt-in upon admission to have their prescriptions filled and delivered right to their room prior to discharge. Hopefully, this will eliminate the need for an extra stop between the hospital and home.
The program began in November. The service is free to all hospital patients, and at discharge patients will receive a private consultation from an MLHS pharmacist. The pharmacy will work with the patient’s provider if a medication is not affordable, to get an appropriate alternative.
Most insurance plans are accepted, and insurance providers will be billed directly (any co-pays will be the responsibility of the patient, at the time you receive your medication.) However, the cost cannot be added to your hospital bill, due to the program being an outpatient pharmacy service.
The process is simple: Request this service while you are in the hospital, you will be asked to fill out some basic information regarding allergies and insurance plan details. Once your prescription is ready, a pharmacist will deliver them to you at your bedside (during business hours).
“Continuity of care is the goal,” said Jenn McDonnell, MLHS Pharmacy Manager. “Making an extra stop on the way home from a hospital discharge can be stressful, especially when you’re not feeling well. By offering this service to hospital patients they can focus on their health and recovery instead.”
