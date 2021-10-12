Booster dose recommendations are in from the CDC. Patients who are eligible to receive the booster dose will be receiving communication from Mille Lacs Health System via a letter in the mail, or a Patient Portal message regarding this.
The following groups should get a booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the second dose:
• people 65 years and older;
• residents in long-term care settings; and
people ages 50 to 64, with certain underlying medical conditions. Visit our website mlhealth.org, click on the Patients & Visitors tab on the top, and COVID-19 Updates in the drop down menu for a list of eligible medical conditions.
The following groups may get a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the second dose, if the personal benefits for them outweigh the personal risks:
• people ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions (see hyperlink above); and
• people ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of where they live or work.
These recommendations are only for those who received the Pfizer vaccine in their primary series. No authorizations or recommendations on a booster dose for those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available at this time.
MLHS will be hosting off-site vaccination clinics that offer the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine booster twice monthly through the month of January. To register for one of these, visit the page mentioned above. Patients must register. Patients may also get vaccinated at their regularly scheduled medical visits in Onamia, or schedule a nurse visit on the Onamia campus by calling 320-320-3154, option 1.
