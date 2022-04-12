The Mille Lacs Health System Patient Family Advisory Council (or PFAC) is a committee that is sanctioned and strongly encouraged by the Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA), which wants hospitals to have “authentic patient and family engagement.” The committee is made up of both community members and MLHS staff.
The PFAC at MLHS has been in existence for five years. The group meets every other month, and is a structured program designed to help hospitals build relationships with their patients. The mission is to “include always.” Include patients and families at every level throughout the healthcare system. Through conversations, sharing ideas, and inviting the patient in, the outcome will be better healthcare for everyone. The end goal is to create a healthcare environment in which patients/families can feel they are listened to, cared about, and will have the best possible healthcare experience.
PFAC patient/family members’ input relates to what they see through their eyes and not the staff’s eyes. PFAC patient/family members can bring to meetings information or questions regarding hospital stays, clinic visits, interactions with our service lines and departments, or the facility. When a member reports something at a meeting, a plan is discussed to address the concern, and the plan is followed through and reported on.
Some of the projects in the past that the feedback from PFAC members have helped with include: making the layout in exam rooms and clinic waiting areas more comfortable, improving signage throughout the MLHS campus, re-designing the MLHS Patient Portal, input regarding rounding by nurses in Acute Care, and more. MLHS Cardiac Rehab Specialist and PFAC Facilitator, Michelle Herron, RN, explains “our MLHS PFAC members have contributed impressive insights and suggestions not only based on their patient/family perspectives, but also from their unique career experiences. We look forward to including their input at even greater levels in our future.”
The PFAC is always looking for more patients/family members to join us. The next PFAC meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 16th. If you or someone you know may be interested, please call Michelle Herron, PFAC Facilitator at 320-532-2556 for more information.
