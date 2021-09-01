MnDOT hosted a “pop-up” event in Wahkon on August 25 to hear from those interested in the Hwy. 27 (Main Street) trial demonstration set-up. Project staff was on hand to answer questions about the project which has had its demonstration project in place since June of this year.
The project, called a demonstration project, consists of 11 foot driving lanes on Main Street with adjacent parking lanes with posts separating the parking stalls that run parallel to the driving lanes, from a five foot wide bike lane. A nine foot green space will lie between the bike lane and the 10 foot wide sidewalk. One of the biggest changes is the narrowing of the driving lanes.
Demonstration projects are short term, low-cost, temporary roadway projects used to pilot potential long-term design solutions to improve walking, bicycling and public spaces
The project is intended to be temporary (to be removed late fall before the snow season) and a means for the public to try out before actual construction which is expected to take place the summer of 2025.
The recent MnDOT event was well-attended with about 35 participants, along with MnDOT staff, city staff and elected officials.
David Blommel, an engineer working on the project with SEH (Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc.) said of the event, “We spoke with many residents and listened to concerns regarding the existing demonstration project as well as the other alternatives MnDOT had printed out for consideration. The most common comment received was the proximity of parking to the roadway.”
He said that MnDOT staff will take the feedback to the City, and after the demonstration project is complete, city staff, city council and MnDOT will work to move towards a single alternative for a final design.
Luke Wehseler, a MnDOT engineer, noted, “There was an overall resistance to change on Hwy. 27 in Wahkon just because of how pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers had to adjust to how they navigated through and in Wahkon with the demonstration project. While some didn’t want anything to change in the future 2025 project, there was openness from many to look at other alternatives that gave more room for parking and driving from this demonstration project.”
He said that after compiling all the comments they received, they will work with the City of Wahkon to develop a multi-modal alternative that has community buy-in.
