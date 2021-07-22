Those who travel by foot, bicycle or motor vehicle, have an opportunity to ‘try-out’ three demonstration projects set up in the communities of Long Prairie, Braham and Wahkon.
The projects will be set in place through summer with use of temporary tape and traffic control devices. The community is invited to take an online survey to provide feedback on the demonstration projects. Below is information specific to the Wahkon project:
• Wahkon, Mille Lacs County: Bump-outs and road narrowing is set-up at the Highway 27 (Main Street) intersections of First Street W, Second Street and Third Street. A bike lane is marked along both sides of Highway 27 between the curb and the on-street parking lane. Complete a survey for the Wahkon demonstration project at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HSV7K2W.
Any participant feedback is welcomed and will provide us valuable insight in planning future projects. Learn more, visit www.mndot.gov/saferoutes/demonstration-current-projects.html or contact MnDOT Project Manager Zach Whitley by email Zachary.whitley@state.mn.us or phone 320-293-9411.
