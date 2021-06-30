by T.A. LeBrun
The Wahkon road project is all the talk around the southern shore of Mille Lacs. If you’ve driven through Wahkon recently, you may have noticed a few changes in how you are instructed to drive and park. These new traffic patterns implemented by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) have locals concerned about safety, among other things.
The project, called a demonstration project, consists of 11 foot driving lanes on Main Street with adjacent parking lanes with posts separating the parking stalls that run parallel to the driving lanes, from a five foot wide bike lane. A nine foot green space will lie between the bike lane and the 10 foot wide sidewalk. One of the biggest changes is the narrowing of the driving lanes.
Demonstration projects are short term, low-cost, temporary roadway projects used to pilot potential long-term design solutions to improve walking, bicycling and public spaces
The project is intended to be temporary (to be removed late fall before the snow season) and a means for the public to try out before actual construction which is expected to take place the summer of 2025.
Wahkon City Clerk Karrie Roeschlein said that many are sharing feedback with the City, which is then passed on to MnDOT. She said most of the feedback is negative and users are confused about where to park with the new configuration and worried about car doors being hit and about the elderly or children exiting into the driving lane from the driver’s side of the vehicle.
“This project has been pushed back several times and will be the only means within the next 20 years where Wahkon can partner with MnDOT to make Main Street something to be proud of,” she said in an email. “Again, this is only temporary and is a plan developed in part, through a MnDOT study.”
As for Main Street business owner feedback, Tom Remer, owner of Wahkon Inn, expressed his displeasure with the project asking a number of questions, “How is an older person or a kid supposed to get out of a car? How does a wide load get by or semis meet? What is the purpose of the green space? How many bikes do you see going down Wahkon?”
He wanted to know the ultimate benefit of the project as well, noting that his Cisco driver delivering food, drove over the white pipes thinking that was what he was supposed to do. “Out of about 2,000 customers coming in over the week, not a single one thought this was a good idea,” said Remer.
Christine (a.k.a. Pineapple) Jameson, owner of another Main Street business, Pineapple’s Place Trading, had similar sentiments to Remer’s. “I have a concern with the bike path on one side and the parking on the other … I’m waiting to see a door get ripped off,” said Jameson. “Also, who is going to pay for maintaining the green space? Who’s going to remove the snow so people can get from the parking across the green space?” If the green space was eliminated, the roadway could stay wider, she added.
She also noted that people in the area don’t bike for the most part and that they use ATVs and snowmobiles. “I am glad that MnDOT is doing the demo project instead of just doing it,” said Jameson.
Owner of Muggs of Mille Lacs, Rob Dubbs, added, “This project is a once in a lifetime project, so it’s important that we get it right.”
Luke Wehseler, MnDOT engineer, said that the whole reason for the smaller driving lane and more pedestrian activity toward the center of the road is to slow traffic down in general. He called it a “traffic calming effect” which is intended to slow cars down as they see people getting in and out of their cars.
“A lot of our studies say it’s safer to get the traffic slowed down than if you leave a wide open roadway … obviously people will be more careful walking and driving,” said Wehseler. “This is a multi-modal approach that encourages all users and doesn’t give cars all the space. If you don’t provide that combination, you’re not really welcoming bikes and pedestrians.”
Wehseler noted that there are about 3,000 cars per day passing through Main Street Wahkon. “It’s 30 mph, but people were going faster, and it was the biggest complaint that people don’t slow down and blazing right through town. It’s (the trial road design) is there for a reason, and it makes all users more uncomfortable and alert.”
A public hearing will be required in the near future to fully discuss what works best for the City of Wahkon relative to the 2025 Main Street Hwy 27 Project, noted Roeschlein, and that city consent is required prior to MnDOT implementing any changes.
To share feedback on the road study, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HSV7K2W. Another way to provide feedback is to visit www.mndot.gov/saferoutes/demonstration-projects.html, and on the right, click on “Current Demonstration Projects Underway in Minnesota,” then click on Wahkon, and click on “Complete a survey for the Wahkon demonstration project.”
