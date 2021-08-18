If there is one issue currently on the minds of a number of residents of Wahkon and those who frequent the Main Street area in this small town of 208, it is the planned renovations by MnDOT to the several-block stretch of Minnesota Highway 27 that is also the hub of the town’s business community.
A physical rendition of a possible look of these new configurations involving parking, sidewalks with curb and gutter, bike lanes, green space and two-way traffic lanes has been installed for the past few months in downtown Wahkon amid mixed reviews from locals and visitors alike.
Those interested in sharing their “mixed reviews” and at the same time learning more about the future plans for this development project are invited to an outdoor open house on Wed., Aug. 25, from 4:30-6:00 pm at the city corner at the intersection of 2nd Street E. and Hwy. 27 (Main Street). If raining, the event is moved inside the Wahkon Community Hall.
On hand will be representatives from MnDOT who will not only show some of the latest plans for the project, but will also entertain concerns, suggestions and answer questions. At least that is the plan, according to Wahkon City Engineer Dave Blommel, who updated the Wahkon City Council on the project at the Council’s monthly meeting on Aug. 9.
Blommel said he heard there were “concerns” about the design of the project, and that is exactly why there is a scheduled open house: to show proposed plans and share ideas.
Blommel said he will attend the open house, not as someone who will be running the event, but as an engineer taking notes on people’s reactions and one who will, in turn, present those concerns to MnDOT on behalf of the City of Wahkon. Blommel expressed hopes that those attending the open house with concerns about the project would present their ideas in an orderly and civil fashion. He said nothing about the plans are in stone at this time, and that he was confident that MnDot officials in charge of designing the project would be open to any and all suggestions. Blummel also reminded the Council that the project is ultimately subject to Council approval and he told the Messenger that the current demonstration project along Main Street showing where bike lane and car lanes, green spaces and curb and gutter could be located, is scheduled to be taken down in the coming months, and thru-traffic will then return to the pre-existing arrangement.
In other news from the Aug 9 meeting, the Council was informed that the owner of the Old School Apartments in downtown had so far dealt with at least four of the 14 safety issues cited by the state Fire Marshal, and that the owner will have until Aug. 22 to deal with the other 10. If left undone, the city could have the opportunity to take action which might include legal proceedings.
The Council listened to the latest plans concerning the upcoming 2021 Wahkon Days, scheduled for Aug. 20-22. A listing of the various activities on tap will appear in the local newspapers and shoppers, as well as on posters around the area.
