*Editor’s note: Photos and storyline are based on a re-enactment of a motor vehicle crash with fatality which took place at Isle High School and was hosted by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday.
The scene is quiet. Not even students can be heard. Two vehicles are positioned in the Isle School parking lot, one car and one minivan. Both vehicles appear as if they’ve collided with front end damage.
A female’s voice is heard crying from the minivan. The crys turn into shouts. “Daniel, Daniel!” shouts a female passenger. No response comes from Daniel. The shouts back into frantic sobbing and cries for help.
The driver of the van, a highschooler named Daniel, lays slumped over the steering wheel with blood dripping from his head. Blood can also be seen splattered on the driver’s side window.
A dispatcher can be heard summoning an Isle Police Department officer to the scene. Isle Police Officer Alex Skluzacek is the first to respond to the scene, assesses the situation and calls for more help.
Soon, sirens are heard from a distance. As the sirens near closer, the lone officer on the scene assesses the five young people involved in the crash.
He determines one has been killed in the head on crash, the young man named Daniel. The driver of the other vehicle has blood rushing from her head and looks anxious. The officer is alerted to this behavior. Her passenger is responsive but shaken and appears to have injuries.
The two passengers in the van are also responsive but cannot be removed from the vehicle as it appears there are multiple injuries and the passenger in the back seat is trapped. Firefighters will need to use the jaws of life to remove her.
Additional help is now at the scene, Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mille Lacs Health System first responders. The Isle Fire Department is on its way and sirens can be heard in the distance.
Law enforcement learns the full name of the victim and soon realizes it is the son of a firefighter. The officer calls the firefighter and gives him the news. This is a tough reality for law enforcement; in small communities, they often personally know the people in a crash – or are related to them.
The first officer on the scene notices that the driver of the other vehicle appeared to be trying to get rid of something. This is quite common when drugs or alcohol are involved. Sometimes they’ll try to drop their drugs somewhere at the scene of the crash or even bring it into jail with them, thinking it won’t be discovered.
The ambulance crew is tending to the victims. The passenger in the van lets out a scream as a blanket is placed over the driver. The kids in the van did everything right. It doesn’t seem fair.
It is a flurry of activity and sound as law enforcement is looking for evidence that will be collected and documented to preserve as evidence and likely used in court.
The driver of the other vehicle, a young highschool-aged female, is apprehended and given a series of sobriety tests. She didn’t wake up that morning thinking she was going to get into a head on collision and kill someone. Nor did she wake up thinking that vaping marijuana wax would impair her driving enough for this to happen. Now she has to deal with this the rest of her life.
The mother and father of the victim arrive on the scene. The sheriff’s office chaplain is the first to greet and console them. He pulls them aside, lays his hands over the both of them and prays. They would have to wait until after the other crash victims are safely extricated from the vehicle before they could see their son.
The road would likely be shut down for hours as they await the medical examiner’s arrival as they are coming from miles away. The medical examiner will do an on-site evaluation, and once determined that the victim is deceased, the victim will be transported from the scene in a hearse to the examiner’s office in Anoka.
The other victims are now removed, placed on gurneys and wheeled to the ambulance where they’ll be taken to the hospital in Onamia. The victim’s family watches and waits – and cries inconsolably.
It’s now time for the family to be escorted to their son. They walk to the vehicle, and Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jason Gallion removes the blanket from Daniel. Daniel’s father puts his hand on his son’s head and Daniel’s mother sobs. As they look at his lifeless body, they realize the family dynamic is forever changed. Their lives will not be the same.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason LaSart tells students watching the mock crash that impaired driving doesn’t need to happen. “It’s one hundred percent preventable. Take something away from this and pass it on,” says LaSart.
