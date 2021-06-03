A highly maternal duck is shaking things up on a local farm.
Levi Skogen, owner of a hobby farm east of Isle, purchased several mallard hens last year from Isle Farm and Feed. Unfortunately, many of them were lost to predators, and the farm is left with three hens and two drakes.
The remaining mallards scouted the farm and chose their nesting spots around the house. One particular duck liked the idea of making the vacant dog house it’s home.
The hen moved in and laid one egg per day. But when she would leave to eat, the chickens on the farm decided they also liked her nesting spot and would go in and lay their eggs as well.
So 21 days went by, and Skogen went to check on the hen and had quite the surprise. He saw that one chick was hatched … then four!
The momma duck took the baby chickens as her own and defends them with her life, noted Skogen. And they also believe she’s their momma.
The hen had her own babies that took a little longer to hatch and were eventually brought to an incubator on the farm, but for now, the hen is busy with her foster children.
“I think it’s so amazing how God has made his animals with the instincts to take care of other animals the way we take of each other as people,” said Skogen. “So Jesus gets all the glory for this unique situation.”
The only thing the Skogens are worried about is when the duck decides to take chickens swimming!
Currently, momma duck does not have a name, but the Skogens say they are open to ideas. If any of the readers have a good name for her, please send it to news.messenger@apgecm.com, and we will pass it on and publish the winning name!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.