Madore takes on county attorney position
Erica Madore admits she was “way younger than [she] should have been” when she began watching “Forensic Files.” The documentary series follows real-life cases and how forensic science is used to solve them. Another one of her early favorites included “Unsolved Mysteries.”
It fostered at an early age what Madore wanted to be her whole life: a lawyer. Other inspiration came from Sherlock Holmes, too, that world-renowned British detective. Madore shared in a recent interview that she always knew she wanted to enter prosecution, to be part of the criminal justice field. Recently, she was appointed as the county attorney after Joe Walsh, former county attorney, resigned.
After growing up in Apple Valley and finishing her undergraduate degree, Madore completed law school at the University of Minnesota. Coming out of law school, she worked as a clerk for Judge Susan Burke on a civil rotation for two years, and then Madore began work in Waseca County as an assistant county attorney.
It was in 2018 that Madore was hired in Mille Lacs County as assistant county attorney under Joe Walsh. Before leaving, Walsh recommended Madore for the county attorney position. To the Board of Commissioners, he recounted how, before Madore was hired for the county, she demonstrated passion and commitment by taking a phone call from the hiring committee while driving, ready then and there to answer interview questions.
Madore wanted to come to Mille Lacs. She was “looking for more challenges, more opportunities” and “busier work.” Waseca County, she explained, is a smaller community, one that doesn’t have any major highways running through it. Any crime that happens there is probably committed by the people who live there. That’s not the case in Mille Lacs County, which is split by Highway 169 and draws all kinds of traffic.
The quiet of Waseca County “was great for them, but not so much for me,” Madore said. As a young lawyer, she wanted to grow her skills and gain valuable experience.
Once she got to Mille Lacs, she found that it was a good fit – the law enforcement is “amazing,” and the “team I work with is fantastic.”
It wasn’t ever part of the plan for Madore to be county attorney. She prefers to be a “boots on the ground” kind of person, to “work directly with people” – the new position removes her from some of that, and she never dreamed of exploring the political end of being a lawyer in this way.
Despite the unexpected elevation in duties, Madore finds it “inspiring to have so many people say this is a good position for me.” She added, “It makes me think I had some strengths I maybe wasn’t aware of.”
Though it’s a new role for Madore, she is already getting recognition from her colleagues. Recently, she was recognized for Outstanding Service by the county board of commissioners. The submissions on her behalf pointed out that Madore “has done an excellent job handling the transition.” Another said she’s a “selfless leader and a priceless asset.”
Madore has been working hard. She was appointed officially at the beginning of April; the job is a “steep learning curve,” Madore said. “[There’s] a lot to figure out.” But it’s a position “I take very, very seriously.”
As she’s taken on the role of county attorney, Madore has been reminded again what the “best thing about Mille Lacs” is: “the people.” They’ve “come out of the woodwork” to help Madore, to support her and remind her she’s the right fit for the job.
The support helps as she’s hit the ground running. A common refrain across industries is being short-staffed, and the county attorney’s office is no different. She shared that the office has been short-staffed for about two months now, not just in the wake of Walsh’s resignation but other staffing changes as well. Companion counties like Crow Wing and Aitkin are also facing shortages in their county attorney offices.
There’s a growing challenge, in the first place, of getting people interested in prosecution, and then, second, getting them interested in coming to rural areas, or at least being within commutable distance. Madore herself travels from St. Louis Park as her husband finishes up a program at Dunwoody College of Technology.
Madore can pinpoint a couple reasons for the shortage of attorneys. She explained, “Fewer people are enrolling in law schools.” With a laugh, she said, “Generally people might see that as good news.” And she said it is. For a time, “way too many people were going to law school for the wrong reasons.” This “led to a lot of dissatisfaction.”
She now sees the people who are entering law school are the ones who should be there.
Once attorneys are out of law school, though, another challenge arises.
With political turnover, the landscape of jobs for attorneys have changed within Hennepin County, Madore said. And as law students graduate and pass the bar, they are finding opportunities within the metro area. “If I’m a recent grad and I live in Hennepin County, why would I come to Mille Lacs?”
In Mille Lacs County, the attorney’s office operates with eight attorneys, including Madore, two victim assistance coordinators and seven legal assistants. Madore hopes to add a third victim assistance coordinator in the future. Being short-handed in staff “dovetails” with addressing the COVID backlog, Madore said, and adds to the overall challenges in the office.
But she and her staff are making in-roads. One of Madore’s first acts as county attorney was to redistribute and reassign cases to capitalize on the experience and strengths of each individual attorney in the office. She said the slow turnaround of cases was “unacceptable.” When law enforcement, facing staffing issues of their own, had put in the work necessary, cases could “sit with our office for two years.”
That’s not conducive to serving the public, Madore said. In light of that, she is working with the courts to schedule more effectively, as well. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” she added. Her office is working on ways to make sure things are moving forward at an appropriate speed.
Madore is also interested in rebuilding and then maintaining relationships with other agencies and offices. “I wasn’t aware that relationships with other agencies weren’t very good,” she said. But when she took on the county attorney position, that was something that presented itself early on.
Old hostilities, Madore shared, went “unaddressed for a long time.” Now, as the new county attorney, she’s finding opportunities to talk with those agencies involved, to take accountability for past wrongs and build something better.
It’s those relationships that Madore is particularly excited about in her new position. The office she works in is “very much a team.” As assistant county attorney, she would hear “mutterings” about different things in the office – she’s now in a position to do something about those thoughts and ideas.
Madore is also interested in community engagement and education. “I love being able to talk to people about what my office does and how the criminal justice system works.” She welcomes opportunities to speak at public and small group events. The office also hopes to have a presence at the county fair and Coffee with a Cop.
In Madore’s free time, she enjoys being outdoors with her husband and spending time with their two pit mixes, who are “high energy” and “sweethearts.”
Madore can be reached at erica.madore@millelacs.mn.gov.
