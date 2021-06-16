An array of topics including police protection, fireman training, sewer lining, easement issues, Onamia Days prep, splash pads and dog parks, characterized the Onamia City Council meeting on June 7.
As usual, reports from Fire Chief Bruce Peterson, Police Chief Bob Matzke and Maintenance Supervisor Gene Falconer consumed most of the discussion.
Peterson mentioned how the fire-truck-led parade of the graduating seniors through Onamia went off without incident and how the Onamia fire department worked well with the company that produced fireworks following the graduation ceremony. Peterson said the department was looking forward to working with the fireworks company during Onamia Days and the annual 3rd of July celebrations.
The fire chief also talked a bit about the important training his members recently received with regard to mental issues that often accompany firefighters in their jobs. “Sometimes people don’t take into consideration that after some firefighting incidents, firemen and women have problems processing what they did during a call, and the training they received covered some things that can be done to deal with those issues,” Peterson said.
Falconer mentioned that he received a call from Phil Gravel, the Onamia City Engineer, who said Corporate Ventures, who is planning to build affordable housing in the city limits next to where Meat On Mille Lacs used to stand, was looking to re-arrange the drainage on their land. Gravel and a council member who both know full-well from incidents in that area years ago, the result of messing around with that particular water draining situation, both said they were against Corporate Ventures’ request to reconfigure that water flow.
In other action concerning the proposed housing development project of Corporate Ventures, the Onamia council said they join “Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures in its request that the County of Mille Lacs vacate the trail easement to the portion of the Soo Line Trail that is located on the MLCV as identified in its letter of May 28, 2021.”
A police report by Matzke, who mentioned how his staff was preparing for the activities associated with the impending Onamia Days Celebration, saw his presentation morph into a conversation of another matter: a request made to a council member, who proposed the possibility of the City providing additional police help at the Onamia-based hospital and clinic. As it stands, the MLHS presently has the services of a security system which involves security staff on duty eight hours per week-day and 24/7 on week-ends. But the security personnel has limited power to deal with violators of hospital protocol as would trained, licensed police officers. The Council said, if they were to provide additional help with security at MLHS it might mean hiring at least two and one-half more staff members, and it was hard enough to find enough trained personnel to man their current police force.
Mayor Marge Agnew said about the issue at hand: “this is all hypothetical at this time,” and she suggested the MLHS may choose to change the current plan they have with their security provider.
The Council talked a bit about the culmination of phase one of the city water and sewer renovations, saying in the near future, individual homes will have “door hanger” warnings about what may happen when the company plans to put liners into the sewer systems. The warnings concern the probability of air in the pipes that might cause a burp in the system which could belch sewage back up into resident’s homes.
Councilman Bill Hill complimented the work of the company doing the water and sewer project, saying, “finally, after so many years, we have connected most of the remaining loops in our system, which should improve the quality of our water.”
The meeting ended on several lighter notes. Discussion centered around talk of installing a splash pad in downtown Onamia for general use during the summer. Talking to area cities that currently provide these pads, there were many negative off-chutes of such a project, including the increase usage of city water, quality of the water used, expense of maintaining the project and manning such a facility. The Council seemed to be unanimous in their poo-pooing such a proposal.
Also, a local person called city hall asking if was possible to provide a “dog park” within city limits…a park where dog-owners could visit to exercise their animals and if the park was fenced in, the dogs could be unleashed and allowed to run at their leisure in the park.
This, too, was tabled for want of a motion.
