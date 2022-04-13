New allegations stem from 31 years ago when girl lived with Russell Bankey in Wahkon
Three months after being charged with first degree criminal sexual contact with a female child, a former Mille Lacs Band tribal police chief and part-time Mille Lacs County deputy is facing new charges involving a second victim.
Russell J. Bankey, 73 of Garrison, has been charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13.
Bankey was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 16 on January 12, 2022.
The new allegations date back more than 30 years - to the summer of 1991.
The victim states her mother was in a relationship with Bankey for six years, from the time the victim was nine to 15 years old, and during this time Bankey did inappropriate things to her, according to a complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
The victim and her mother lived with Bankey in Wahkon when the girl was nine and 10 years old.
The inappropriate conduct took place both in a shower and in a bed in the girls bedroom.
The activity took place between June 1, 1991 and Dec. 31, 1991, the complaint states.
Bankey is scheduled to appear in court on the new charges on April 25, court records show.
In January, Bankey was charged with sexually assaulting a girl multiple times over a six year period.
Bankey allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in 2009, when the girl was 6-years-old. The sexual assaults continued through 2015, the victim alleges.
The victim said she was sexually assaulted by Bankey as far back as she could remember. She described it as happening “hundreds of times,” according to a complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
At the time of the initial complaint in August of 2021, Bankey was working part-time as a court security officer in Mille Lacs County Court.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office handed the case off to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate because a conflict of interest existed, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Lorge said.
Benton County investigators handled the investigation of the new charges against Bankey, as well.
Bankey was a deputy sheriff with Mille Lacs County from July 1976 to December 1985, according to an employment history on his Linkedin page.
Bankey served as the chief law enforcement officer with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s tribal police department for nine years, from June 1987 to October 1996,
He was employed with the tribal police department at the time of the most recent allegations.
On the initial charges, Bankey was scheduled to appear in court for an omnibus hearing on Thursday, April 7. That hearing, however, was rescheduled for Monday, April 25.
Bankey is scheduled to make his first appearance on the new charges the same day.
