A lot can change in a little over a week. The main lake was wide open as of Wednesday, Nov. 30, but that night formed a thin skin and that stayed put until the cold blast ushered in on Friday, night Dec. 2. With that came a number of single digit lows and the lake began building some nice solid ice over the next week or so and here we are – ready to ice fish on most of the lake.
The southern bays have been fishable for quite some time now, and this past weekend many resorts on the south end were letting out smaller wheelhouses and side by sides into the bays on their marked roads. The main lake is quite a bit behind the bays as usual, but reports are good of some solid fishable ice around the whole lake.
The Messenger took to social media to get some of the latest reports from the local resorts and businesses, and here they are:
Garrison Sports on the northwest corner of the lake in Garrison Bay said as of Thursday, Dec. 8: “We are open for four wheelers, we have seven inches on the main lake and a couple spots at six inches. We checked the ice all the way out to the reef and we’re good to go.”
The Red Door on the north side of the lake reported as of Wednesday, Dec. 7: “Today when the ice team drilled holes, the ice out front of The Red Door Resort was almost uniformly six and a half inches thick. The ice team did find a couple of small pockets of four and a half inches of ice. As a result, the resort will be open to walk out traffic to the first and second breaks starting this Friday, Dec. 9.”
Agate Bay Resort on the east side reported as of Thursday, Dec. 8: “The ice is generally about eight inches, except over the pressure ridges. Over the pressure ridges, we had mostly three to six inches. Those areas are narrow in width and can be avoided. We will stake a road out to Agate Bay Reef which avoids the pressure ridges and open the road on Saturday morning to walking, snowmobiles, and four wheelers with single riders. No side-by-sides or trailers. You can pull sleds or pull over houses.”
Nitti’s Hunters Point Resort on the east side reported Thursday, Dec. 8: “Guys were out today checking ice. Found a pretty consistent six to seven inches. We did find a couple spots that were not quite as thick. We will be open to four-wheelers starting tomorrow morning (Friday). We have some staked roads. You must stay on the staked roads. We will continue staking more roads the next couple days.”
Lyback’s Ice Fishing on the southeast corner reported on Friday, Dec. 9: “Yesterday most of the areas we checked were from six to eight inches with ice close to shore about 10 inches. For this weekend it will be portables only, small ATVs, snowmobiles and walking. We have trails so stay on them
Castles Resort in Isle Bay reported on Thursday, Dec. 8: “We continue to make great ice in the bay!! As of Thursday, Dec. 8 we will start to allow side-by-sides and 16 foot and under wheelhouses out of our access road! Our road is well marked with stop signs at the end of it where it is safe.”
Beachside Resort in Wahkon Bay reported on Thursday, Dec. 8: “For this weekend we’re going to be open for ATVs and snowmobiles to go out to the mouth of the bay. There’s a pressure ridge there and that is as far as we’re going this weekend. We are seeing 10-11 inches of ice out to Half Moon Island and seven to nine inches from Half Moon Island out to the mouth of the bay. We’ll have a couple boundaries set for everybody.”
Randy’s Rentals on the south west side reported on Thursday, Dec. 8: “Ice Road is OPEN from Blue City to Indian Point. We found no less than eight inches of the most beautiful Ice I’ve ever seen. 100% clarity most of the way out. So clear it was eerie, solid good ice is what we have this year. This is certainly early ice and cracks will appear and pressure ridges will form. We do not recommend night travel from Indian point. It’s a long stretch. We have staked and surveyed the Ice in the path of our road. If you venture off, use early ice caution.”
The Messenger could not find a report for the west side of the lake but fishhouses were starting to pop up in Wigwam and St Albans Bay. There were some open water spots off Sequchie Point as of Tuesday, Dec. 6 that have since froze. This can be common on big lakes, as the pressure ridges are still forming as the ice expands during the freezing process. Caution should be exercised as ice thicknesses will always be inconsistent around those areas.
All in all it sounds like one of the better freezes the big lake has had in a long time as far as flat clear ice. Now, hopefully the forecast of snow early in this week will not be too bad as that is always a good way to ruin a perfectly good freeze.
A big snowfall will insulate the ice and slow the freezing process way down.compared to snow free ice. Also the weight of the snow will cause flooding under the snow as the water comes up through the cracks, and that becomes a layer of slush that can stay there the rest of the year and really hinder travel.
As far as fishing goes, most of the reports came from the southern bays as they’ve been frozen the longest. Reports were good for walleyes, perch and northern. It’s hard to beat a live bait line and a jigging line when ice fishing. This time of year anglers should not have to go too far offshore to find some fish.
But if this winter is anything like last summer, the walleye bite could be tough as the lake is full of perch right now and that is at the top of the menu for walleyes to naturally feed on. But the good news is the ones that are caught should be fat and healthy.
