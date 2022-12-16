erik.jacobson@apgecm.com 

A lot can change in a little over a week. The main lake was wide open as of Wednesday, Nov. 30, but that night formed a thin skin and that stayed put until the cold blast ushered in on Friday, night Dec. 2. With that came a number of single digit lows and the lake began building some nice solid ice over the next week or so and here we are – ready to ice fish on most of the lake.

