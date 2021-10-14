A motorcycle crash occurred between two motorcycles in the late hours of Thursday, Oct. 7.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Two motorcycles were traveling northbound on Hwy. 169 near Grand Ave. near the casino in Mille Lacs County at approximately 10:51 p.m.
The motorcycles were traveling together when the crosswalk sign began to flash and the first motorcycle, a 2020 Spyder Roadster, slowed down. The second motorcycle, a 2020 Harley Davidson Cruiser driven by Kevin Malikowski, age 71 or Outing, Minn., was not able to stop in time and hit the rear of the first motorcycle, driven by Paula Malikowski, age 69 also of Outing.
Both drivers were taken to the Onamia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both drivers were wearing helmets, and alcohol was not a factor. Garrison Fire, Mille Lacs Tribal Police and Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded.
