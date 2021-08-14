How do we move forward? This is a question I often use, and its a very important question that should not be taken lightly. As a real estate professional and mayor of Wahkon, it is an important question that comes into play more than you realize.
Some of the big questions we encounter in Wahkon are “How do we move forward from COVID-19, from the Wahkon MnDOT Main Street demonstration project, from the treaty hunting and gathering rights controversy, from the reservation boundary dispute, from slot limits for walleye, from mask mandates, from ‘did you get the shot?’ from government and politics, from gender identity?” The list goes on and on!
When negotiating or problem solving, I like to follow these simple guidelines: State the facts, keep it simple and ask how we move forward or how do we make this work. Blaming others, assuming you know the facts, jumping to conclusions, or continually rehashing the past is very counter productive and does not solve anything.
Our society today is so quick to blame and so quick to insult and throw that first stone. And its so easy to do it with today’s technology of texting, Facebook and Instagram just to name a few. You can just blast out your mean, negative words and never have to see that person or entity in person. And now you think that you are pretty tough by the words you said, but little do you know the feelings you hurt.
OK, where am I going with this you might wonder? The next time you want to blast someone or an entity, you might want to find out the facts first. Or make a phone call or appointment to meet someone face to face to discuss. Asking questions and going directly to the source is always best.
As we move forward in this crazy world we live in, I ask that you be kind; we need each other. We may not all be on the same page, but we do need to agree to disagree respectfully. So how are you moving forward?
For those of you that would like to practice voicing their opinion in person, there will be an open house regarding the MnDOT Wahkon Demonstration Project on Wed. Aug. 25 from 4:30 – 6 pm.
Guest columnist Ronda Bjornson is the Mayor of Wahkon and local realtor.
