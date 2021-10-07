MSA (Military Service Association) is a veterans organization that owns a bar and restaurant on Mille Lacs Lake. Many activities are held at the Flagship including Bingo, meat raffles and Karaoke on Fridays and Saturdays. “We have veterans who are members and also auxiliary members,” says MSA board president Tim Joy. “We honor our veterans here as well as support of our local community.” Many thanks to MSA for their service and generous donations.
