On Sunday, Aug, 8 there was a three vehicle chain reaction accident on southbound Hwy 169 at Grand Avenue by the Grand Casino Mille Lacs.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol website:
A 2008 Dodge Durango driven by Donald Ernest Diver, 68, Wahkon rear ended a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Sean Michael Siegle, 31, Norwood Young America causing the Tahoe to then rear end a 2017 Lexus RX driven by Elizabeth Ann O’brien, 41, Elko, Minn.
All involved were wearing seat belts, no alcohol was involved and no airbags deployed. Diver was taken to Mille Lacs Health care in Onamia with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
