Author writes debut mystery about Mille Lacs Lake at 80 years old
The year is 1951, and a grisly murder has occurred on the frozen waters of Mille Lacs Lake.
Thus begins the new novel from Paul Simonson, 80, Eagan, making his writing debut with “Murder on the Lake.” Spanning the decade from World War II to the Korean War, Simonson’s whodunit explores the web of lives that become tangled on a fateful night on one of Minnesota’s best known walleye fisheries.
As news of the murder makes waves through the nearby rural area, high school senior Larry Oien can tell something isn’t right in the details of the crime. However, delving deeper into the hometown mystery will draw Oien and his crew of friends toward uncomfortable truths.
A love life full of passion and betrayal has preceded the crime and while the victim is from out of town, his sordid history runs local. Oien may uncover the truth, but he must face a dire question in the process: Is the truth worth knowing if it requires you to betray your best friend?
Simonson’s story is also shaped by the history of women’s liberation during World War II and the novel examines both the social dynamics and complications that emerged as women began to enter the workforce while their husbands fought the war.
Simonson has been interested in writing for many years and his first novel has become reality at the age of 80 through the help and encouragement of his church-based writing group.
Simonson was born in McGrath, Minnesota, and his murder-mystery, though fictional, is influenced by growing up in the communities around Mille Lacs Lake.
“Murder on the Lake” is now available at several local outlets, including Someday Isle (250 Main St., Isle), Jaques Art Center (121 Second St., Aitkin), Cats Tales Bookstore (downtown Brainerd), Monty’s Restaurant (Malmo) and Pour Lewey’s (McGrath).
Harpland Pub, LLC, who Simonson will use to market his novel, is developing a website, set to officially launch on May 1. Books may be ordered through this site when it goes live. Harpland will be marketing other books and projects, including other works by Simonson, you can find updates on these projects at www.harplandpub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.