Superintendent JJ Vold kicked off the reports portion of the March Onamia school board meeting held on Monday, March 27.
Vold reported that it has been an exciting and eventful March, and both the Wolf Ridge trip and the choir and band trip to St Louis and Kansas City went very well. “There is a lot of work that goes into these trips and we are so incredibly fortunate to have the amazing and dedicated staff that take these things on. Thank you very much to all staff and everyone involved in making these wonderful trips and student experiences and traditions happen,” Vold said.
Vold went on to say they received a nice letter from Sunshine Travel, the agency that put the trip on about “How incredibly respectful all the Onamia students were on the trip.”
The middle school and high school band and choir concerts were held this past Tuesday night and went off without a hitch. “Great job to all the band and choir students and Jennifer VanReese and Susan Thomas for putting on an amazing concert once again,” Vold said. In total, there are three concerts per year, and Vold said VanReese and Thomas “really go above and beyond what most other schools do.”
The juniors and seniors at Onamia had the opportunity to attend the Bridges Career Exploration Day at Central Lakes College a few weeks ago and that was a great opportunity for the students to see and talk first hand to different people and businesses out there in the working world.
Vold said they continue to work on their transportation needs and plans. “We will have a work session following the board meeting tonight to discuss transportation in more detail. We will be meeting with our drivers, transportation consultants and everyone involved to try and get some resolution and move forward,” he said.
Onamia Schools hosted the Great River Conference Speech meet on March 24. Vold said, “It was one of the best showings as the Raiders speech team won the Great River Conference Championship. Congratulations to our Raiders speakers and coaches!” Vold then congratulated Ashley Strang who placed third at the Minnesota State Wrestling Tournament, and Raiders Zach Remer and Donovan Schmid who placed first. “Congratulations to our awesome student athletes and coaches on their amazing accomplishments!”
Vold said they are looking forward to these final 10 weeks of the school year. “We will have several wonderful events and student experiences including grade level field trips, senior trip, Pow Wow, prom, graduation banquet, Mall Rats concert, assemblies, spring sports and activities, speech meets, spring concerts, senior picnic, and hopefully some nice weather.” Vold added, “Everything is going to go really fast now as we approach April and May, it always does.”
Onamia is also planning for summer school and summer events and activities for the students over the break. Vold wrapped up his report by noting graduation is set for Friday, June 2 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.