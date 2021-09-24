At first, Covid didn’t have much of an affect on my life other than being conscious of the usual precautions. But in March of 2020, it seemed to happen overnight. I had a trip to visit my sister down in Georgia on the books in mid-March, and I was vacillating on whether or not I should go given the circumstances.
I decided to go, it was business as usual at the airport and whatnot, and I didn’t really see anything different as far as precautions, other than everyone knowing what was currently in the news. It was a great trip. But it seemed like the travel world had completely changed just five days later. I got back to the Atlanta airport for my return flight and for starters, it was a ghost town compared to earlier that week.
There were all kinds of people walking around with spray bottles and towels constantly wiping everything down. The chemical smell alone was so overpowering it actually gave me a slight headache. I got on the plane and had a whole row to myself – it was really weird. Let’s just say, I couldn’t wait to get home.
I came away unscathed from my travel experience. My dad was still visiting there until the end of the month. When that time came, my sisters rallied and decided it would be best for dad not to fly and met halfway in St Louis to drive him back home to Garrison. God bless them.
Fast forward to November 2020. Masks were now a normal part of life and the death toll was constantly in the news. I took a couple fishing trips up north. The protocol at the resort was bring your own bedding, pillows and towels to be on the safe side.
During the first trip, my fishing partner began to not feel well, and by the time we left, he had cold type symptoms and was not in good shape. I really didn’t think much of it. Then, he tested positive the day after we got back and spun into a COVID fog for the next week.
Now, suddenly I felt like something was happening to me. Was it? Or was I being psychosomatic? Then my wife started to go downhill, including losing her sense of taste and smell. We all went and got tested thinking this is it, it’s our turn. Nope, all negative. But it does sound like the timing of the test in relation to the first symptoms can be critical. So were we really negative?
Then I head up the next weekend for fishing to meet another friend when I got the call that my previous fishing partner’s result is positive. I called my buddy and told him the news fully expecting he would cancel the trip since I had been exposed. He didn’t. Then, a couple days into this trip he starts feeling sick. Almost to the point of calling the trip short of when we were supposed to leave. I told him it was up to him. He chose to tough it out.
When he got home he got tested. Yup, you guessed it, positive again. It turns out he was exposed to someone at his work. So there I sat on pins and needles again wondering if I was going to get it this time. No symptoms. Dodged another COVID bullet. I texted the resort owner and let him know of the positive cases.
Fast forward to August of 2021. I woke up on a Thursday night coughing and thinking this was strange. The next day, I had a headache and a runny nose. I thought, ‘Well, I guess I got my first cold in over a year and a half.’ Three days later, someone I was exposed to tested positive. A couple days later some else too. It dawned on me that we were all at the same event the weekend before my symptoms started.
Light bulb turned on. I can be a little slow on the uptick sometimes, but I really thought I just had a cold, plus, I’ve had the Moderna vaccination. I now know that in this COVID enlighten era, there is no such thing as a cold anymore. It’s almost always COVID. And it was. I tested positive the following Wednesday, Saturday and Monday with self-testing kits at CVS.
By then the symptoms were long gone except an occasional headache or a random runny nose. But for all intents and purposes, I was 95 percent. So I guess three times is not a charm. But I do feel lucky to have dodged it twice with direct exposure to a couple of positive cases back to back last year.
The part I’m most happy with is the fact that none of my family members that were directly exposed to me got it. That includes my wife, kids, dad and even co-workers. I think the vaccine had a lot to do with it not transmitting. And I also think it had a lot to do with the fact that I didn’t get very sick either. But if there’s one thing we know about COVID, it affects everyone differently. Doctors say, and I believe that the people spreading COVID are the un-vaccinated. I’m pro-vaccine, and if you’re not, you might want to re-think that.
Erik Jacobson is a Messenger staff writer.
