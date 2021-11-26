Recently, I was informed by Facebook that two of my nephews had just set a Guinness world record for most consecutive ultimate flying disc (Frisbee) passes by a pair. The number to beat was 1,043 and brothers Matthew and Ben Bzdok, routed that record with over 2,000 throws during their very first try, then decided to do another round that same day and quit at 2,944 catches without any drops.
When I caught wind of what these boys did, two thoughts came to mind: why on earth were they doing this and how hard could it be to catch frisbees from relatively short range without dropping one?
The “why” part can be answered simply by knowing something about the Statz extended clan. You see, coming from a family of 11 children as I did, we were often left to fend for ourselves with regard to finding entertainment, which often included making up games or playing established games like pom-pom pullaway or hockey on the local ice rinks, or Annie, Annie Over (played with a ball thrown over our garage), or engaging in a game of four-square with balls thrown at each other on a chalk outline on our driveway.
Those games required little expense and did not need to be well organized, coached or officiated.
That was then, this is now.
Now there are 45 children sired by the 11 Statz’s, and those descendants were encouraged as youngsters to do the same as their parents, i.e. go outside and find something to do. And Matthew and Ben did just that.
They looked in the Guinness Book of World Records and found a category, Ultimate Frisbee Flying, in which they thought they had a chance to compete. They located a venue, practiced a bit, enlisted some officials (including a wife) to do the counting and video taping and tried to be proactive with regard to what they needed to make it through what they guessed might be a 3-hour-plus ordeal. There is a rule that says participants in disc-throwing for a record must throw each time within one and one-half minutes of the last catch, so, for example, the Bzdok’s water intake and potential potty-breaks had to be worked into those parameters. Of course there was no provision allowed for potty breaks unless one could relieve oneself in under a minute and a half, so the brothers wore Depends diapers throughout the competition.
The other part of “why” these kids tried what they tried was a built-in drive to be competitive that comes with having inter-family games and contests. For instance, I have a brother who, in the past 40 years has climbed to the summit of each of the highest mountains in the western hemisphere…one he did twice.
Climbing a mountain begs the question, why? And the short answer has always been, because it is there.
The more compelling answer is that just about anything the Statz’s attempted in their youth turned out to be competitive. Whether it was a board game, flag football, fishing, getting to the one bathroom in the household before the others or climbing a mountain, the Statz clan found pleasure in competing. So, what the Bzdok brothers did was nothing more than carrying out the Statz tradition of competitive, non-commercial sports, but this time to a new height.
Which leads to the question: “how hard would it be to throw a frisbee to each other from a short distance and catching it multiple times?”
The short answer is: try it yourself and see how easy or difficult that task may be.
The long answer involves the fact that, although the task of throwing and catching the disc may not be that difficult, the concentration needed to do it consistently for over three hours had to be excruciating, or so said Ben.
“There were times when I caught the Frisbee and didn’t even realize I had done it,” Ben said. “I just looked up and there it was in my hand. There is a numbing effect over three hours of doing the same thing.”
As a reporter of high school sports for a small town newspaper, I have witnessed scores of local athletes compete in state tournaments. In each of those occasions, I could only think of how hard it must have been to earn a trip to state, let alone the pressure on each kid playing on the big stage.
Bob Statz is a Messenger staff writer
