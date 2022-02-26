Many folks, near and far, call our present world scene messy and screwed-up. Their assessments vary, from pandemic issues to politics — the partisan divide, race politics, the war on cops, etc.
To dodge that ongoing nightmare, maybe some light-hearted words belong here. January 17 was a national holiday — Martin Luther King Day, honoring the legendary civil-rights leader. This year brought the 26th MLK holiday which is annually celebrated on the third Monday of January. Interestingly, my trivia questions receive few correct answers.
Trivia questions? Hey, which U. S. president signed the bill making Martin Luther King’s birthday a national holiday? Well, it was President Ronald Reagan who signed the bill on Nov. 2, 1983. The first MLK holiday was in 1986.
As we walk through the aisles when grocery shopping, we often see customers reading the labels on bottles, boxes, cans, jars, and the array of containers holding food. Yep, when we buy food, we have the right to know what’s in there.
So which U. S. president signed the food-labeling act, requiring food-sellers to tell us what ingredients, and how much, are in the container? Dietary fiber? Fat? Protein? Sodium? Various chemical compounds? And more? The answer: President George H. W. Bush (Bush the elder) signed the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990.
On another front, I read the Feb. 9 Mille Lacs Messenger’s front-page feature entitled “Mille Lacs joins Keep it Clean,” a report about the Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation joining the Keep it Clean campaign, which began at Lake of the Woods in 2012.
Eddy Lyback, of Lyback’s Ice Fishing west of Isle, was quoted. He said, “We are delighted to welcome the Keep it Clean campaign to Mille Lacs Lake and look forward to helping it get up and running.”
That reminded me of how the old Mille Lacs Lake Advisory Association (MLLAA) made great history by bringing a new anti-litter culture to Minnesota’s ice-fishing scene back in the 1980s. Think portable potties at accesses and midst resort fish-house groups. Add widely circulated press releases, plus signage and posters at resorts, restaurants, bait shops, and more.
Eddy and I served as MLLAA officers. We worked hard to educate the public about keeping Mille Lacs clean. Eddy and other resorters were super-active in on-ice trash hauling in March. I still have a couple dozen of our 17-inch-tall anti-litter posters. The messages, on these blue-and-white posters, included the following in capital letters: LET’S KEEP IT CLEAN — LAKE LITTER HURTS EVERYONE — YOU’RE THE SOLUTION TO WATER POLLUTION.
The above reference to the Mille Lacs Messenger reminds me to compliment Erik Jacobson and Bob Statz for their continued coverage of the local scene. In that Feb. 9 issue I did spot a couple laughers. The front-page caption under Erik’s spectacular “ice bridge” photo included the mystery word “phenonmenoms.” Is there such a word? Hey, screw-ups happen!
And the Bob Statz report about the Justin Morneau Fishing Classic and the KJ Ice Jam included this interesting (challenging?) sentence regarding winners in the Morneau Classic: “First place in the walleye division went to Caleb Larsen who turned in a 4.05-pound pike.”
Hmm. Was Caleb Larsen’s winning walleye a pike? No. It was a walleye, not a pike. So why did Bob Statz use “pike” in that sentence? I chuckled, as surely did some other readers familiar with the nutty old term “walleyed pike” used decades ago. If one came to Mille Lacs, or to other lakes, back in the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, and earlier and even later, one might have seen ads, brochures, and menus promoting “pike and chicken dinners.”
Did those dinners feature northern pike — gators, crocodiles, or whatever you call ‘em? Likely not. The “pike” were mostly walleyes. And many veteran anglers still remember the old misused term “walleyed pike.”
Some serious readers surely squawked about that mistake, knowing that walleyes are in the perch family, not pike. The term walleyed-pike is an old misnomer.
Joe Fellegy is a Mille Lacs Lake historian.
