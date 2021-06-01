Nada Rene Monique Fronk, Aakwaadizi Nishkaadizshkiwn ikwe, age 24, began her journey to the spirit world on May 26th, 2021 in Brooklyn Park, MN. Nada was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 16th 1997.
Young, beautiful and wise beyond her years, Nada lived her life with every fiber of her being. Nada loved her family and friends with an unwaivering loyalty. When Nada wasn’t busy fulfilling her life’s purpose of helping homeless youth and those in the foster care system, she dotted on not only her sister Nici but her two fur babies, Nimbus and Nala.
From the time Nada was little, she could always be found checking herself out in front of a mirror, making sure every hair was in its place, her makeup still on point and her smile warm and inviting.
Nada was a master thrift shopper, combining her fashion sense and sassitude, seen most as she worked for that “perfect selfie.”
Nada opened herself to many new things, even going with her Dad to a Mavericks concert, surprising them both with how much she enjoyed the experience.
Nada was a true foodie, loving all cuisine. Whether it was her Mom’s tater tot hot dish, finish oven pancakes or the finest dining experiences she could want, she savored it all.
Nada’s Native name, meaning “she is a fierce, passionate woman,” was most fitting of her. Any challenge faced, circumstance met, or struggle fought were unmatched compared to her. A true survivor and member of the bear clan, Nada was protective and instinctual when it came to those she loved.
An enrolled member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Nada was preceded in death by her birth mother Billy Jo Burnette and her Grandma Lori Hietala.
Nada is survived by her sister and best friend Lanicia “Zhooming Migizi ikwe" Fronk; her Mom Jenn Hietala Fronk of Isle, MN; her Dad Monte “Awan" Fronk of Isle, MN; Grandparents Marv Hietala of Cloquet, MN; Tom and Luonna Fronk of Alexandria MN; Bonnie and Ron Wallace Hagland of the Fond du Lac Reservation in Cloquet, MN; Lee and Patti Cook of Cass Lake, MN as well as countless Aunties, Uncles, cousins, family and friends.
A traditional Ojibwe wake and funeral will be held at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe District 2 Minisinaakwaang Community Center (East Lake) starting at dusk on Sunday, May 30, 2021 and concluding with a funeral beginning at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, May 31, 2021 with Baabiitaw Boyd as Spiritual Advisor. Internment will be at Isle Faith Lutheran Cemetery, tribal segment immediately following the funeral.
Pall bearers will be the tribal emergency managers from the White Earth, Leech Lake, Fond du Lac, Boise Forte, Grand Portage and Shakopee-Mdewakanton Nations.
Honorary pall bearers are Chris Hietala, Bill Bunnell, Tom Cook, Jason Searcy, Griffin Trevino, Derek Hietala, Mason Hietala, Curtis Bunnell, Theo Hanson, William Hanson, Oliver Hanson, Warren Hietala, Lucas Bunnell and William Bunnell.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services
