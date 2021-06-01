Nay Ah Shing School is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge, and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
Snack and Lunch will be provided to all summer school students and Credit Recovery Students at the elementary school, Ge-Niigaanizijig program will deliver to children who have signed up with their program. All other children, ages 1-18 can pick up meals to go by calling 320-532-4690, ext. 2213 the day ahead to reserve meals.
Meals will be available Monday through Thursday, June 21 through August 26, 2021. No meals available on Fridays or Band closings.
• 8:30 to 9 a.m. Morning Snack at Nay Ah Shing Elementary School
• 11:30 to Noon Lunch at Nay Ah Shing Elementary School
• 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Ge-Niigaanizijig snack and lunch deliveries to program children and siblings
• 10:30 a.m. to noon Pick-ups available
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
