The Mille Lacs County Community and Veteran Services (CVS) department will have naloxone available to the public as part of the Steve Rummler Hope Network (SRHN). The naloxone will be available during business hours in the atrium of the CVS building as part of the Naloxone Access Point (NAP) network across the state.
Naloxone, or Narcan, is a drug that quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, “Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.” Moreover, it reportedly does not have any effects on someone who does not have opioids in their system – allowing it to be administered in situations where a person is unsure if someone has overdosed or not. Examples of opioids are heroin, fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and codeine.
Alicia Haugh, communications manager for SRHN, said via email that there are 124 NAPs across the state right now. The Hope Network doesn’t have a set number of access points it’s seeking to establish – ”there really isn’t a perfect number we could reach that would make us feel that our work is done,” she said. “We are strategic in terms of our NAP recruitment and focus our efforts on areas of disproportionate impact as far as overdose concerns, naloxone availability and service gaps.” But getting an NAP in each county “is a start.”
Community Health Services Administrator Kristine Klopp said the county’s public health department began pursuing a partnership with SRHN after being informed about the network “through regional public health departments and professionals that work with individuals struggling with a substance use disorder.” A closer look at current NAPs available in the county revealed “a large geographic area of our county did not have access,” Klopp stated in an email. At the moment, Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia is a Naloxone Access Point, as is a private business south of Princeton.
The SRHN aims to “heighten awareness of the opioid crisis, address its impact on the physical and emotional burdens of addiction and chronic pain, and improve the associate care processes,” according to its website. That mission breaks down to overdose prevention, education and advocacy. Through overdose prevention, SRHN partners with organizations and businesses across the state to offer a Naloxone Access Point (NAPs), where individuals can publicly access intramuscular naloxone and fentanyl test strip kits. These are provided free of charge.
Drug overdose deaths rose to a 10-year high in Mille Lacs County in 2021, according to information from the Minnesota Department of Health. In 2011, three deaths occurred due to drug overdoses. In 2016, the number was at six, and in 2017, 10 individuals died from drug overdose. That number decreased to four in 2018, while in 2019 and 2020, it rose again to nine. In 2021, deaths from drug overdoses rose to 17. Of those, 13 were due to opioids, including prescription opioids, heroin and synthetic opioids, according to the report.
Relatedly, nonfatal overdose visits to the emergency room have also increased since 2016. The number of ER visits in a year rose to 87 in 2021, down just a bit from 89 visits in 2020, but a marked increase from 50 in 2016.
While across all racial groups, “opioids are the leading cause of drug overdose death,” according to MDH, in 2019, “American Indians were seven times more likely to die of drug overdose than whites.” Across Minnesota, American Indians make up about 1.5% of the population, but in Mille Lacs County, American Indian and Alaska Natives account for about 6.3% of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In the midst of those rising numbers, the county has followed the state trend of reducing the number of opioid prescriptions since 2016. Mille Lacs County has a greater percentage rate of opioid prescriptions than the statewide average. In 2016, the statewide average was 615.6 compared to the county’s rate of 1,405. By 2021, the state’s average was 386.9 compared to the county’s 831.2 average.
Available on the National Institute of Health’s website, Daniel Ciccarone, M.D. recounted a “triple wave epidemic,” referring to the supply and demand drivers of the opioid overdose crisis, in a journal article in 2019. The waves can be broken down into overdoses related to opioid pills, heroin and synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. Ciccarone said in the report that synthetic opioid deaths continue to rise, while opioid pill and heroin overdose deaths have leveled off, though at high levels.
Klopp said public health is in the process of establishing the access point, including “ordering supplies, advertising and completing our agreement with the Hope Network.”
Once the access point is live, Klopp said there will be an unlocked cabinet in the main lobby of the CVS building that’s available for individuals to take naloxone kits from during regular business hours. “This is a discrete service and you will not need to provide any personal information to access these kits,” she said.
The kits contain “gloves, syringes, a naloxone vial, alcohol wipes, breathing barrier (for mouth to mouth if needed). There is a QR code on the packaging that individuals can scan for instructions.” They’re intended for individuals who struggle with a substance abuse disorder, their friends and family, or anyone who “may find themselves in a position to save the life of someone at risk of an opioid overdose,” Klopp said.
Public health will monitor the free public service, she added, and determine if it would be appropriate to reach out to other local partners to host an NAP.
Haugh said the response from communities equipped with NAPs “has been overwhelmingly positive;” community members appreciate the “visibility of the NAP program,” which helps to normalize naloxone as a public health tool.”
For more information about the Steve Rummler Hope Network and find other Naloxone Access Points, visit steverummlerhopenetwork.org.
