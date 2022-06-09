Nathan Wesenberg has launched his campaign to be the state senator for District 10, which includes Morrison, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Aitkin, Benton, Kanabec and Isanti counties.
Wesenberg was born and raised in Little Falls and still lives there with his wife Dr. Jenny Wesenberg and their three children. A lifelong Republican, he is a trained wildlife biologist and worked for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. He has been an active organizer in Morrison County pushing back against the illegal and unconstitutional lockdowns. He has successfully advocated and won lifting a mask mandate for kids at Our Lady of Lourdes. “The science is very clear that COVID doesn’t aggressively target children and these policies were negatively affecting our youth,” he said.
“People want a fresh face who isn’t a part of the political class and someone who will fight for their values, not be a rubber stamp for party leadership,” he said. “Our country is not recognizable to the one I grew up in,” Wesenberg said. “We need to fight back now, to save our nation for our children and future generations.”
Wesenberg said he is running to stop what he described as illegal and unconstitutional COVID policies as well as to institute election integrity with Voter ID laws, auditing and disclosure of the voter rolls, pass Constitutional Carry, restoring constitutionally protected rights, Stand Your Ground laws to protect families and businesses, Life At Conception legislation, and “ending income tax laws that steal from people and to punish criminals who commit violent crimes.”
Wesenberg will be on the Tuesday, Aug. 9, Republican primary election ballot.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
