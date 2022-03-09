The National Drug Helpline is available to anyone struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. The helpline receives more than 10,000 calls a year.

The number is 844-289-0879.

The Drug Helpline is free, confidential, operates 24/7 and seeks to help individuals with addiction issues start a journey to a better future. More information is available at drughelpline.org.

