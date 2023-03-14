A recent issue of Becker’s Hospital Review features Riverwood Healthcare Center CEO Ken Westman on its national list of “80 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know” for 2023. This list highlights 80 top executives from rural hospitals across the United States with one other Minnesota CEO, Jake Redden of Madelia Health, featured.
The Becker’s article cites the role of rural hospitals in the success of expanding access to health care to people in remote rural areas: “CEOs at the helm of these important institutions have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best health care services possible. While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving, but thriving.”
Becker’s description of Riverwood CEO Ken Westman states: “Mr. Westman has more than 25 years of experience in the health care field, 10 of which were spent as CEO of Barrett Hospital and Healthcare. Mr. Westman began his current role in 2022 and leads the 473-person, 25-bed center.”
Westman is honored to be included in this list of health care executives who are making an impressive difference for rural health care delivery in their local communities.
“This is really a reflection of the teams with whom I serve and have served,” Westman said. “I give full credit to the teams I’ve been blessed to work with who put patients and people first, who are innovative, and are committed to delivering health care with compassion and excellence. I am so grateful to our providers and staff who regularly go above and beyond to exceed patient expectations and our goals for high quality and high value health care for everyone we serve.”
