Riverwood Healthcare Center CEO Ken Westman

A recent issue of Becker’s Hospital Review features Riverwood Healthcare Center CEO Ken Westman on its national list of “80 Rural Hospital CEOs to Know” for 2023. This list highlights 80 top executives from rural hospitals across the United States with one other Minnesota CEO, Jake Redden of Madelia Health, featured.

The Becker’s article cites the role of rural hospitals in the success of expanding access to health care to people in remote rural areas: “CEOs at the helm of these important institutions have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best health care services possible. While rural hospitals across the country have faced closure in recent years, these leaders have developed a model for not only surviving, but thriving.”

