The changing of leaves and cooling temperatures are a sign of more than just the onset of autumn; they alert us the loons on our northern lakes will soon leave for warmer waters down south. The fall migration of loons was a key topic aboard the National Loon Center’s StewardShip during the final weeks of its public excursions on Cross Lake, which ran until Sept. 24. Starting at the end of August, passengers aboard the boat observed the change in the adult loons’ appearance as they began their transition into their winter plumage. 

The free public tours ran from July 21 to Sept. 24. A private workshop, “Minnesota Loons & Freshwater Ecosystem,” led by the NLC and Northern Waters Land Trust on July 13 was the first time any members of the public came on board. The last excursion of the season was Sept. 29 with 14 high school students joining from Isle School District as part of their Wildlife & Natural Resources class. Other private groups included attendees of Camp Knutson, lake associations, Wounded Warriors, and Crosslake Community School teachers for water-based training through the DNR’s Project WET. In total, the StewardShip went on the water for 23 public excursions and 14 private tours, for a total of 37 trips on Cross Lake. These trips amounted to 439 people who participated in this hands-on learning experience. 

