Did you know that both Aitkin and Mille Lacs Counties have some of the highest rates of suicide in the state of Minnesota? Additionally, American Indians have the highest rate of suicide.
According to Aanjibimaadizing (aanji.org/suicide-prevention/), “Suicide and substance use are connected issues,” indicating a mental health issue at the core.
Statistics listed on aanji.org/suicide-prevention/ state that the ages 15-34 make up 55 percent of those who die by suicide among American Indians in Minnesota. In Mille Lacs and Pine Counties, 58 percent and 67 percent of youth, respectively, are struggling with depression and anxiety.
Though there is no single cause of suicide, one way we can prevent suicide is to know the signs. Learning the risk factors and warning signs can help friends and family members intervene before a suicide attempt is made.
Risk factors include:
• Health: mental health conditions, serious physical health conditions, traumatic brain injury (concussions)
• Environment: access to lethal means, including firearms and drugs, prolonged stress, stressful life events, exposure to another person’s suicide
• Historical: previous suicide attempts, family history of suicide, child abuse or neglect
Someone at-risk of suicide or suicidal ideation may display one or more warning signs.
They may talk about killing themselves, or feeling hopeless. They may say they have no reason to live, or express they feel like a burden or that they’re trapped. In their behaviors, they may withdraw from activities, increase their use of alcohol or drugs. Their sleep patterns change, as well as their eating habits. Those struggling may also start visiting or calling people to say goodbye.
So what can be done to help protect loved ones?
Gaining access to mental health care and having conversations around mental health can help. Connection to family and one’s community is important, and perhaps incorporating cultural and religious beliefs that encourage connection and help, or create a sense of purpose or self-esteem. Develop good problem-solving and coping skills.
As the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention states, if you’re worried about someone in your life, reach out. You may be the only one who does. AFSP gives six pointers:
1. Talk to them in private.
2. Listen to their story.
3. Tell them you care about them.
4. Ask directly if they are thinking about suicide.
5. Encourage them to seek treatment or contact their doctor or therapist.
6. Avoid debating the value of life, minimizing their problems or giving advice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.