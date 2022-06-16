Nay Ha Shing graduates.jpg

Two students graduated June 7 from Nay Ah Shing Tribal School. The students are Alex Mitchell and Bagwajiikwezenz, Chase Sam. Chase (left) graduated one year early with 4.0 GPA while taking PSEO classes at Central Lakes College. She was valedictorian of her class. 

Ziigaanikwadookwe, Theresa Weous, (right) graduated from the Oshki-maajitaadaa — “Let’s start new together” — program offered by Nay Ah Shing Schools which helps young community members earn their high school diploma. 

The mission of Nay ah Shing Schools is to teach Ojibwe language, culture, tradition, history, and skill to live in two cultures by:

Educating students academically, socially, emotionally, and physically in a safe and supportive environment

Building relationships and socializing skills by teaching respect for themselves, for elders and for all individuals.

 Creating strong partnerships with parents

Accommodation of learning styles and teaching life skills

Inspiring each other to do our best in service to all our relations

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.