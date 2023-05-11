GLIFWC documentation

Left, Conservation Officer Steven Amsler and Ben Michaels, inland fisheries biologist, collect data from a northern pike at Cedar Creek Boat Landing, part of a catch that also included walleye. The ice-bound fish were all in excellent condition.

Two groups of netters experienced the fickleness of spring in Minnesota on Thursday, May 4, after three nets were caught in the early morning ice floe.

Charlie Rasmussen, public information officer of the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, explained in a phone interview the next day that all three nets were retrieved by 3 p.m. Thursday, with all fish in “outstanding” condition.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.