Left, Conservation Officer Steven Amsler and Ben Michaels, inland fisheries biologist, collect data from a northern pike at Cedar Creek Boat Landing, part of a catch that also included walleye. The ice-bound fish were all in excellent condition.
Two groups of netters experienced the fickleness of spring in Minnesota on Thursday, May 4, after three nets were caught in the early morning ice floe.
Charlie Rasmussen, public information officer of the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, explained in a phone interview the next day that all three nets were retrieved by 3 p.m. Thursday, with all fish in “outstanding” condition.
Rasmussen said the two parties early Thursday morning, when attempting to retrieve the three nets, experienced issues due to ice floe that moved in overnight. The netting parties returned to shore around 11 a.m., Rasmussen said, where GLIFWC staff were overseeing the public landing.
Mille Lacs Band law enforcement assisted with retrieving the nets via an airboat.
Rasmussen said that for the nets to get caught in the ice the way they did is an “uncommon” occurrence. Ultimately the retrieval of the nets became a safety issue for the fishermen; GLIFWC, Rasmussen said, is committed to enforcing public safety.
Netting permits are good for one night, Rasmussen added. Each permit is associated with one landing, which the party launches from and returns to. When returning to the landing, the creel crew of GLIFWC “takes over to document the catch.” All that data is “shared with the state of Minnesota.”
Rasmussen extended a thank you to the Mille Lacs Band law enforcement who helped with safely retrieving the nets.
