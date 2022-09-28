Ryan Dillner and Jen Ernest

Two share top spots PK-12

At the September Isle School Board meeting, Ryan Dillner and Jen Ernest were approved as the new principal and assistant principal for Isle schools.

 Photo by Bob Statz

Longtime Isle High School teacher Jen Ernest took a chair at the August Isle School Board meeting ready to address the board for the first time in her new role as the District’s PK-6 Elementary Principal. Little did she realize at that moment, that in less than 24 hours, her position would be restructured and she would be offered a new position: that of PK-12 Principal. 

This restructuring of the principalships of Isle schools was the result of the sudden resignation of Isle’s High School principal, Jeremy Schultz, who resigned just two weeks before the 2022-23 school year was to commence. 

(0) comments

