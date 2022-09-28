Longtime Isle High School teacher Jen Ernest took a chair at the August Isle School Board meeting ready to address the board for the first time in her new role as the District’s PK-6 Elementary Principal. Little did she realize at that moment, that in less than 24 hours, her position would be restructured and she would be offered a new position: that of PK-12 Principal.
This restructuring of the principalships of Isle schools was the result of the sudden resignation of Isle’s High School principal, Jeremy Schultz, who resigned just two weeks before the 2022-23 school year was to commence.
The news of Schultz’s resignation took place on the very day of the August school board meeting, leaving the board wondering how they were to open the school year without a high school principal.
with assurances from those teachers in attendance, gave the okay for school to begin without a high school principal in place. Following the meeting, however, school officials toyed with the idea of creating a principalship for grades PK-12 and hiring a PK-12 Assistant Principal. Ernest was a likely candidate for the principalship since her administrative certificate said she was qualified grades K-12. The school year opened on schedule, but the official approval of Ernest at PK-12 principal and Ryan Dillner, as PK-12 Assistant Principal didn’t take place until the September Board meeting on Sept. 19. In a statement after being approved as Isle Principal at the Sept. meeting, Ernest said, “It is my privilege to work here.”
In other Board action on Sept. 19, they again addressed an August proposal made from a local pickle ball association who is planning to fund a $180,000 outdoor pickle ball facility in the Isle area, specifically on land currently owned by the school district. The association was represented by Mark Daniels who made it clear that their group was simply looking for a place to locate their proposed facility and was asking the Board to give the okay for the proposed site on District……. land. After discussion from the Board and a review of a possible resolution document with regard to giving permission to build their facility, Board chairman Jason Gallion proposed tabling the issue until the next meeting promising Mr. Daniels a commitment one way or another by then.
