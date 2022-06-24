According to an article on FishingWire, first time boat buyers made up 34% of boat sales in 2021, and the number of Americans that went fishing topped 52 million, up four and a half percent over 2019.
The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Info-Link reported in May that 420,000 first-time boat buyers of new and pre-owned boats entered the market in 2021, on par with 2020 levels that the industry hasn’t seen since 2007.
Ellen Bradley, NMMA senior vice president of marketing and communications told FishingWire, “The boating industry has seen tremendous growth the last two years as more Americans discovered the freedoms, special moments and accessibility of the boating lifestyle, giving us valuable momentum and creating a strong foundation. Maintaining this momentum is especially important given potential headwinds including competition for consumer spending in the leisure market, inflation on everything from gas and groceries to furniture and apparel, continued supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine,”
First time boat buyers topped the 500,000 mark back in the mid-2000s and then dipped below 350,000 in 2019, so this is good news for the boating industry. One could venture a guess that the increase was pandemic fueled as people wanted to find a way to spend more time outside due to all the shutdowns and quarantining.
Jack Ellis, managing director, Info-Link Technologies told FishingWire, “This is the second consecutive year we’ve seen the number of first-time boat buyers surpass 415,000 – reaching pre-recession levels – an encouraging indicator of growth for the boating industry. We expect the trajectory of first-time boat buyers to soften as boat sales begin to normalize following a record couple of years. However, 2022 should see healthy levels of new boat owners enter the market as manufacturers work to refill the pipeline and fulfill the backlog of new orders.”
With that number up, the number of Americans aged six and up that went fishing was up as well according to preliminary data from the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF). Over 52 million Americans went fishing in 2021. Although this is slightly down from 2020, it is the second year in a row that the number of people fishing has exceeded 50 million per year for the second time in 14 years.
RBFF President & CEO Dave Chanda told FishingWire: “We were all hoping to hit our goal of 60 million anglers by 2021. Still, there are plenty of positive numbers to celebrate in this year’s report. An additional 2.3 million Americans went fishing last year compared to pre-COVID-19 years. More importantly, our key audiences for growth, including women, Hispanics, and youth, continue to participate at historically high levels.”
The RBFF reported some interesting stats as well, including 12.9 million youth (ages 6-17) went fishing in 2021, up 14% from 2019. Some 19.4 million women went fishing, up 8% over 2019, and 4.7 million Hispanics went fishing, up 7% over 2019 and 84% of current fishing participants started fishing before the age of 12, showing the importance of introducing the sport to kids at a young age.
With both of those numbers up and trending to the right over the past couple years, expect traffic on the road and at the public accesses as well, as first time boaters are hitting the water. Lakes are sure to be more crowded than usual as summer settles in and the 4th of July holiday is right around the corner.
Patience will be required and it will be important to plan in some extra time as well for launching and picking up the boat as inexperienced boaters attempt to negotiate the variety of duties that come along with the sport.
The best thing to do if encountering a person having trouble loading a boat is offer to help instead of getting angry or criticizing. Everyone had a first time at the ramp, so cutting a little slack will go a long way.
And always remember the reason that everyone is out there on the water - to have fun. So boat responsibly, have all the legal equipment on board, and most of all - boat sober. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, about 30% of fatal boating accidents involve alcohol. Drunk boating is the same as drunk driving, so be responsible and arrive alive.
