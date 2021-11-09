Federal health officials have now authorized Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots. According to CDC guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are:
o 65 years and older
o Age 18+ and live in long-term care settings
o Age 18+ and have certain medical conditions
o Age 18+ and work or live in high-risk settings
All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least two months after their initial vaccine.
Officials also authorized ‘mixing and matching’ COVID-19 vaccine boosters, meaning anybody who is eligible to get a booster shot can get any of the three currently authorized or approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) – regardless of what product they received for their primary series.
Minnesotans with an underlying medical condition may feel a booster is right for them. Minnesotans who live or work in a setting that increases their risk of being exposed to COVID-19 (e.g., frontline medical workers, educators, and childcare personnel) may also want to get a booster.
At Mille Lacs Health System, you can register for your Pfizer booster at one of MLHS’s bi-weekly community vaccination clinics by visiting mlhealth.org. You may also get your Pfizer shot at a scheduled nurse visit or other provider visit, but only at the Onamia clinic. Those needing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or boosters may get those at the Isle clinic only. Appointments or registration must be made prior to receiving the shot. Mille Lacs County is handling Moderna vaccines/boosters. Visit https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/ to register there for Moderna.
Visit Mille Lacs Health System’s website for more in-depth links to what constitutes “certain medical conditions,” see a simplified graph to see who should get a booster shot, and to register for the next offsite community clinic in Onamia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.