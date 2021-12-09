Tony Brumm, formerly of Maple Grove and now a resident of Isle, started a new dock and lift business three years ago and recently purchased some property on Highway 47 across from Johnson’s Portside to operate the business out of. The address is 42242 State Hwy 47. The business is currently open, but plans to do a grand opening BBQ in early May.
It will be a retail store selling DAKA docks and lifts, shoreline accessories, and possibly boats in the future, most likely Tracker and Nitro boats. Installation and removal services of docks and lifts will be available as well.
When asked how he got started in the business, Brumm said, “One of my best friends’ (Dennis Anderson) family owns DAKA Dock and Lift manufacturing. I grew up with the Anderson family and have watched the evolution of docks and lifts over the last 35 years. I had been referring other businesses to Denny over the years and he finally asked me if I just wanted to become a dealer myself.”
Brumm recently retired from the trucking industry and wanted more of a low-stress business to keep him occupied.
Asked about what he enjoys most about owning a business, Brumm said, “Working with people and finding them a solution that fits their needs and their budget while providing them guidance in purchasing lakeshore products that meet the challenges of Mille Lacs. I’ve been working on this lake for 25 years and have developed the knowledge and expertise to deal with the demands that it can dish out — and not all of my lessons have been easy!”
And what does Brumm enjoy most about owning a business in the small town of Isle and on (near) Mille Lacs Lake specifically? “I’m just amazed at how tight knit the community is. I really enjoy the closeness a small town provides — plus no rush hour traffic,” he said.
Brumm is married with 2 grown children. In his spare time he’s an avid pilot and enjoys flying aerobatics. He also enjoys building experimental aircraft in his hangars in Blaine and at the airstrip in Isle.
If you’re in need of a dock or lift or any of the pertinent accessories, or possibly a boat in the future, give South Harbors Dock and Lift a call at 651-967-7000 or visit their website at www.southharbors.com
