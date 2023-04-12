The commissioners of Mille Lacs County officially appointed the next county attorney, who will serve the remainder of former County Attorney Joe Walsh’s term.
Erica Madore, formerly an assistant county attorney, was appointed unanimously by the board after undergoing two rounds of interviews. In the second round of interviews conducted March 27, one other candidate dropped out of the running. On Tuesday, April 4, the board passed the resolution to hire Madore at a $98,376.71 salary for the remainder of 2023.
The term, which Walsh was re-elected to in November 2022, goes through 2026.
After the resolution was passed, Commissioner Dan Whitcomb told Madore she has a responsibility to the taxpayers of the county, as her position, though appointed, will be treated as an elected position. Chair Phil Peterson stated she has a responsibility to the vision of the law.
Wage increase
County employees will see a pay increase of 5% across the board, effective next pay period.
The increase came in the wake of Sheriff Kyle Burton raising staffing concerns in the sheriff’s office. Back in February, Burton and Chief Deputy Aaron Evenson told the board that they anticipated an already tough staffing situation to be exacerbated in the coming months with impending retirements and other possible resignations.
Commissioner Dave Oslin noted at the time that the sheriff’s office is now in a similar position as the county jail, in terms of staffing patrol deputies.
Since that time, commissioners then authorized exploring a 5% raise across the county, based on Personnel Director Karly Fetters’ suggestion, in order to avoid non-compliance with county pay equity.
The discussion of raising wages comes with performing a classification/compensation study, which would evaluate each position on an objective scale, modify descriptions and match compensation for the work being performed. County Administrator Dillon Hayes said in February that the goal would be to get a standardized wage scale “sooner rather than later.” If the board wishes to increase wages, the timing of the class/comp study should start sooner.
Previously, the study was slated for 2024, to finish in 2025. The last one was conducted in 2021; before that, one was conducted in what Hayes believed was 2011, stated in a follow-up email. Current policy states that the study should be conducted at least once every five years.
At this juncture, the class/comp study will remain on the original schedule.
On Tuesday, April 4, Fetters reported to the board that all eight unions accepted the proposed 5% wage increase. It was before the board once more to put the final approval of the increase for union and non-union wages. Both recommended actions were approved unanimously by the board.
When the memorandum of agreement was discussed at the beginning of March, Hayes said to keep in mind that some positions were already over market in 2021, when the last class/comp study was conducted. As a result, when the next one occurs, some “wage freezes may be in the future.” The increase of wages will cost the county about $750,000 additionally.
