Riverwood Healthcare Center is now offering the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine, Pfizer only, at its Aitkin clinic. The vaccine is given by nurse appointment ongoing on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To help meet the demand for COVID booster vaccinations, Riverwood has set up two special vaccine clinics: One at its Aitkin clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,and another at its McGregor clinic on Thursday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.