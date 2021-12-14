Riverwood Healthcare Center has moved testing for Covid-19 from its Aitkin clinic to its pharmacy at Paulbeck’s County Market.
Appointments are required with a limited number available each day. The phone number to call for an appointment remains the same, Riverwood’s Covid line at 844-428-1323.
The testing hours are 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Those getting tested will drive up to the pharmacy drive-through window and pick up a nasal swab kit to do their own swabbing for this self-test in their vehicles. Printed directions will advise on how to insert the swab into the nose and then insert it into a plastic tube. The tube is placed in a bag provided that is then delivered to the pharmacy staff via the drive-through window.
Do not enter Paulbeck’s County Market to get to the pharmacy. Test kits are distributed through the pharmacy’s drive-up window only. Whenever you have Covid symptoms pending test results, it’s important to follow precautions, including wearing a mask and limiting your contact with others, to prevent spread of the virus.
The test is not a “rapid” test and requires sending out to an external lab for processing. Covid test results are typically available in two to three days.
It is recommended that those getting tested sign up for MyChart, Riverwood’s electronic medical record, as that’s the fastest and most efficient way to get results. To sign up for MyChart, call Riverwood’s appointment line at 218-927-2157. Those who do not have MyChart will be contacted with results via phone or letter (if unable to reach by phone).
