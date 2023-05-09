Newly released 2022 data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) show rising levels of syphilis in Minnesota. Chlamydia, gonorrhea and HIV/AIDS numbers show a slight decline during 2022 compared to the previous year but continue to impact thousands of Minnesotans.

Syphilis cases rose to 1,832 during 2022, a 25% increase from 1,457 cases in 2021 and hitting the highest level in recent years. New infections continued to be centered primarily within the Twin Cities metropolitan area, though health officials noted a syphilis outbreak declared in 2021 in the Duluth area continues.

