A three-year study conducted in conjunction with Bemidji State University, the Minnesota DNR, Sport Fish Restoration and the University of St Thomas has recently revealed the results. The study focused on the diet of muskies, walleyes, northern pike and largemouth bass and looked into the relationship and overlap of diets among those four species.
The study focused on 10 Minnesota lakes total, eight in the northern half of the state, and two in the southern half. Of the 10 lakes, the study broke down two lakes that had no muskies or cisco, two lakes with cisco only, four lakes that had both, and two lakes with muskies only. The other three species were present in all 10 lakes.
The study took into consideration previous research done on the subject as well that revealed yellow perch dominate the diets of both walleyes and northern pike, but if cisco (tullibees) are present in the particular lake, they are crucial to their diet as well. Largemouth bass feed on a wide variety of fish, invertebrates (crawfish) and other vertebrates (bugs). Muskies’ diet focuses on yellow perch and suckers in most lakes, although evidence suggests that if cisco are present they play an important role as well.
Collection and sample methods
According to the study, the fish were collected in spring, summer, and fall. Electrofishing was the primary method of capture. Also included were fish caught in trap nets and gill nets during DNR standard surveys. The study also used gill nets and angling as well to bolster sample size when electrofishing was ineffective.
Gastric lavage (stomach pumping with lake water) was the preferred method of examining stomach contents as it allowed for live release of the sampled fish. Stomachs were removed only if the fish were caught in a lethal gear (where the fish dies), such as gill nets, or if the fish had recently consumed prey that could not be removed via gastric lavage.
In total, the study examined diets of 368 muskies varying in length from 11-55 inches, 1,043 northern pike (six-42 inches), 1,178 walleyes (five-30 inches) and 1,105 largemouth bass (four-20 inches). Of the total number of fish sampled, a little over 50% had at least one diet item inside them. Diets ranged from one to 161 items per fish, and 30 different unique diet items were collected.
Diet by species
Common prey found in the muskies included yellow perch, sunfish, bullheads, micropterus species (black bass), northern pike, suckers, and invertebrates. Interestingly, cisco were not one of the most important prey items collected from stomach contents, this was thought to be because the study was conducted primarily in the littoral acreage of the lakes (15 feet or less), and ciscos are a pelagic open water fish that generally prefer cooler water temperatures that are usually found in deeper water.
Northern pike diets were less diverse, as yellow perch, sunfish, and black crappie made up the bulk of their diets across the different lake types
The study showed a similar diet with walleyes, with perch and sunfish making up the majority of it in all four lake groups. Cyprinids (carp or minnow family) were modestly important in walleye diets in all lake groups as well.
While largemouth bass consumed mostly the same fish species as the other predators, crayfish and other invertebrates were much more important. Yellow perch were also a much less important diet item for bass than the other three species.
It should be noted the study also revealed that walleyes were not mentioned as an important diet item. Walleye consumption was documented in all four species, but contributed very little to the overall diets.
Some of the unique items found ingested through the study were: a goldeye, a mallard duckling, a snapping turtle, a shrew, and a muskrat.
Diet overlap
According to the study, muskies tend to have low diet overlap with the other predators. In contrast, northern pike and walleye have the highest overlap in all lake groups. There is also a relatively low overlap for largemouth bass in lakes with cisco, consistent with higher importance of crayfish and invertebrates in those systems compared to lakes without cisco. The study also showed the overall overlap among all species tends to be lower in lakes with cisco.
The study also noted that the primary forage for muskies is suckers and ciscos (when present), secondary forage consisted of perch, and bullheads are considered an alternative forage. However, it also showed that northern pike and sunfish may be crucial to their diets in lakes without ciscos.
The conclusion of the diet overlap noted that between the low number of walleyes observed in muskies diets, and the low diet overlap that muskies displayed with all other species, the data supports previous findings suggesting muskies do not negatively impact walleyes. However, overlap between walleyes and northern pike was highest in all lake groups, driven by high consumption of yellow perch and sunfish depending on the system.
Largemouth bass overlap tended to be lower, likely caused by the importance of crayfish and other invertebrates in their diet. Finally, overlap tended to be lower among all species in lakes with cisco.
For more information, the name of the study is: Feeding Habits and Diet Overlap of Muskellunge and Co-Occurring Piscivores in Minnesota Lakes, by: K.C. Glade, B.R. Herwig, T.D. Ahrenstorff, J.R.Reed and A.W. Hafs. Funding for the project was provided by the Sportfish Restoration Program and Bemidji State University.
