Riverwood Healthcare Center introduced a new image scanner in early March that enhances patient care. The Radiology Department switched from using analog PET-CT (positron emission tomography-computed tomography) scans to digital PET-CT scans.

The key advantage of this new digital technology over analog scans is greater ability to detect lesions with more precision and clarity of images. Other benefits for patients include faster imaging with a shorter exam time, scanning that covers the whole body to eliminate the need for repositioning of patients, and motion correction in the event of slight body movements. And best of all, physicians can detect disease earlier and more accurately.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.