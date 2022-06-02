The Minnesota Historical Society has announced that a new exhibit Misi-zagaa’iganii-ikwewag Women of the Big Lake opened May 28 at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post. The exhibit celebrates and commemorates the lives, achievements and legacies of Mille Lacs Band members Margaret Hill, Maude Kegg, Cheryl Minnema and Batiste Sam.
Women of the Big Lake is a story of adaptation and resilience. Through their work and dedication, these four remarkable women retained cultural practices and values in the face of adversity, while staying connected to their homeland. Through their arts, writings and teachings, their cultural knowledge will be passed onto future generations of Anishinaabeg.
“Having the privilege of learning more about these women and their work with the Minnesota Historical Society, I am beyond thrilled to be able to share their stories and their beautiful work in their home community of Mille Lacs and with site visitors,” said Rita Walaszek Arndt, White Earth Ojibwe, collections outreach specialist, Native American Initiatives at the Minnesota Historical Society. “Our grandmas, moms and aunts have influenced us in many ways, and this exhibit showcases the impact Anishinaabe women have in our communities.”
The public is invited to check out the exhibit and enjoy breakfast cooked by museum staff on Friday, June 3, from 8-10 a.m. Admission is free and is open to the public.
Some exhibit content is presented in both English and Ojibwe.
Women of the Big Lake at the Minnesota History Center is made possible in part by the Legacy Amendment through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008.
The details:
Exhibit: Misi-zagaa’iganii-ikwewag Women of the Big Lake
Date: Opens May 28, 2022; runs through Oct. 31. Wednesday through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed July 4
Location: Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, MN 56359
Cost: Included with general museum admission. $10 adults, $8 seniors, veterans/active military, college students, $6 ages 5-17, free for ages 4 and under and for MNHS members and Mille Lacs Band members.
The Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post includes a museum dedicated to the history of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and a fully restored 1930s trading post with art and related merchandise made by local and national Native artists. The site is located on Hwy. 169 on the southwest shore of Lake Mille Lacs. For more information, visit www.mnhs.org/millelacs.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
