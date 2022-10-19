If you haven’t noticed too much of a difference in Onamia Service Center, that means the new owners, Andy and Kertina Bouley are doing their jobs well.
The Bouleys officially became the new owners of Onamia Service Center and CarQuest on Sept. 9 – just over a month ago. They bought the establishment from Todd and Kim Nystedt, who began the business in downtown Onamia in 1996.
Since then, it’s moved to its current location along Highway 169 – a prime spot, something that attracted the Bouleys to the business in the first place.
Andy has been a mechanic for about 17 years. Of those, he spent 15 working for the state, for MetroTransit, where he had exposure to all kinds of issues and could bid out services to any number of shops as the technician in charge.
Kertina ran an at-home daycare center, which included their two girls. For the past year or so, the Bouleys were on the search for a mechanic shop and store to call their own. That’s how they found Onamia Service Center. Everything about it “fit the bill” for them. It has high visibility not only from the highway, but the Soo Line Trail and frequent ATVs as well.
The Bouleys weren’t too familiar with the area – other than a few fishing trips on Mille Lacs, they “knew of” Onamia. They’re still commuting from their home south of St. Francis, but they joked they’re always going opposite of weekender traffic, so it works out well. Andy thinks the drive to Onamia beats the one into St. Paul.
When asked if much has changed from the Nystedt ownership to theirs, Kertina said, “Other than the decor, no.” They’re still serving the same customer base and are excited to engage more people.
They have plans especially with CarQuest. They shared it was previously Napa, and wasn’t owned by the Nystedts until more recently. Since then, and since the Bouleys have taken over, they have expanded the inventory and are ready to show the area they have what you need for your own repairs. And if they don’t have it in stock, they likely can get it in for you the next day. It’s a small town, but they want to have “the most diversity in car parts,” they said.
Not only that, but they’ll grow the services offered in the shop, like incorporating more promotions. Right now, for qualifying brake service, you can get up to $40 on a gift card or donate it to research for breast cancer. They’re also working on getting online capabilities for CarQuest up and running. You can order online and pick up in store.
Andy added many of the changes they’re making, “the community won’t see.” Much of what they’re doing is behind the scenes, streamlining their mechanics’ jobs to make it a little easier on them.
The Bouleys said all the previous employees, except the Nystedts, stayed on with them, which gives them an edge with combined experience. “Everyone has been super welcoming,” Kertina said. Those who make OSC what it is are thrilled to see the Bouleys’ new ideas and ambition.
On Friday, Oct. 21, the Bouleys are hosting a meet and greet for the community at CarQuest. It will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will include giveaways and drawings.
Onamia Service Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CarQuest is open the same hours, and also Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can find them on Facebook on their Onamia Service Center page and at CarQuest Onamia – there they post updates on current promotions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.