Riverwood Healthcare Center is pleased to announce the addition of a new family physician to its medical staff. Dr. Chris Hughes will begin his practice in Aitkin in mid-August. He will offer the full spectrum of family medicine, including obstetric care and delivery, and do on-call rotations for inpatient care.
Hughes earned his medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth. He recently completed residency through the Duluth Family Medicine Residency Program. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of St. Scholastica where he majored in biology/biochemistry with a minor in psychology.
In 2018, he received the Rural Physician Associate Program Student Achievement Award after completing nine months of clinical training at Lakewood Health System in Staples, Minn.
A graduate of Aitkin High School and son of Dr. Don and Cathy Hughes, Dr. Chris Hughes’ connections to the local community are strong. While attending college, he worked as a nursing assistant at Riverwood for five years.
“I always had an interest in the sciences and helping others,” Hughes said. “I developed more interest in becoming a physician as I progressed through science courses at Scholastica and along with doing my nursing assistant work. I’m looking forward to practicing medicine in my hometown to serve area residents.”
Hughes and wife Natalie have a young daughter, Grace. Natalie, whose maiden name was Brown, grew up in Baxter and graduated from Brainerd High School. A licensed social worker, she recently joined Riverwood’s Social Services staff.
Hughes added: “Natalie and I are excited to be closer to family and friends and to be raising our daughter in the area. I had such a great experience working here in the past and am excited to return to Riverwood.”
Hughes enjoys being active outdoors, walking his dog, and spending time with family.
For an appointment with Dr. Chris Hughes, call Riverwood at 218-927-2157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.