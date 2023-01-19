“It is with great sadness that I am retiring next month,” said Garrison Fire Chief Clay Crowther. “I will be stepping down as chief by this Friday, Jan. 13, due to personal nature.”
“You have to do what you have to do,” replied Mayor Loren Larson. “I appreciate your number of years, 15 years of service with the Garrison Fire Department.”
“I’d like to say thank you on behalf of the council,” said council member Darlene Stigen.
Crowther will stay on the fire department until Feb. 21. Garrison City Council accepted Crowther’s resignation, with Aaron Eckhout abstaining from the vote. Previous fire chief Bruce Bruen was appointed interim chief until a replacement is found.
Fire department updates
“In the month of December, we had 29 calls,” said Crowther regarding the calls to the fire department. “Quite a few fire calls and medical calls,” he added.
For the entire year of 2022, Garrison Fire Department answered a total of 297 calls. Crowther noted that the calls were down from the previous year but up from the past.
Donations to the fire department accepted by Garrison City Council included a monthly donation from Light of the Cross Lutheran Church and a donation from the Relief Association. Eckhout abstained from the votes.
Other business
Council meeting dates will stay the same as in 2022, as the second Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Garrison City Hall.
The personnel committee members are Stigen and Robert Hanson and the finance committee is Suzanne Foster and Aaron Eckhout.
The next Garrison City Council meeting will be held on Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.