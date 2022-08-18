At its meeting Aug. 9, the Garrison City Council approved appointment of a new fire chief and assistant chief upon the retirement Bruce Breun on Sept. 11.
William “Clay” Crowther, current assistant chief, will be the new chief of the Garrison Volunteer Fire Department. Capt. Josh Thompson will be assistant chief.
New firefighters were also appointed: Cole Erickson and Emily Thompson. An audience member noted that Thompson, also a first responder, is the fourth generation of her family to serve on the fire department.
Mayor Loren Larson thanked Breun for his many years of service and dedication to the fire department.
In other fire department business, Breun said there were 30 fire calls in July. Breun’s only request was that the council consider buying a command vehicle for the chief to keep at home. Saying it is a safety situation, “Many surrounding departments do that now.” It allows the fire chief to arrive first at a fire scene, allowing for assessment of the situation and the equipment that is required.
Breun said the fire department has the money in its budget and that he will bring this item up at a future council meeting.
Garrison resident Marv Mattson questioned the council regarding road rights-of-way on Central Street. It is 150 feet, although “Most homes butt up to the right-of-way and are not compliant with the city ordinance,” said Dave Reese, engineer with WidsethSmithNolting.
“One hundred and fifty feet is rather large by today’s standards,” said Reese. “A typical right-of-way now is 66 feet.”
Larson said Mattson was planning to build a house and would like the matter expedited to allow him to do as others on this street have done.
Reese recommended referring the matter to the Planning and Zoning Committee to consider a permit to allow Mattson to build up to the ROW line. “The city should be consistent on how it issues permits,” said Reese.
The council approved a permit for Mattson pending approval from Planning and Zoning.
Larson added that the city should also look at alley widths in the future. “We have streets and alleys going from nowhere to nowhere,” he said.
John Schommer of the Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority told the council that five housing units and two commercial properties were being rehabilitated through the Small Cities Development grant. One home is nearly completed, two are in progress and one is getting bids; the commercial properties have not yet begun.
Other business
Resident Judy Massey addressed the council regarding businesses that don’t seem to be able to make it in Garrison. “I don’t think COVID can be blamed, it has been happening for some time,” she said. She wondered if any programs were available to attract businesses.
“We need housing here badly,” said Larson. “And we want to make Garrison a destination area not a drive-through area.”
Larson said he would like to have a special meeting to talk about a vision for the future of Garrison.
The council approved the new IRS mileage rate of 62.5 cents reimbursement.
Council members received a draft 2023 budget to review before the next meeting on Sept. 13.
